New Mexico State DWI Grant Council allocates over $180,000 to Roosevelt County in Local DWI Grant Program funds

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The New Mexico State DWI Grant Council allocated Local DWI Grant Program Funds for the fiscal year 2022. Roosevelt County was given an estimated amount of $126,821 in Local DWI distribution funds and warded $55,000 in Local DWI Competitive grant funds for a total of $181,821.

“Local DWI funds provide jobs in the county and needed prevention work to increase the perception of risk for a costly and possibly deadly DWI arrest. Plus, those funds are used to increase protective factors in our youth and young people who are more likely to use alcohol illegally,” stated DWI Program Director Darla Reed. “ LDWI funds are generated from the Liquor Excise Tax, and returned to the County to reduce and prevent incidents of alcohol and drug related DWIs.”

The Roosevelt County DWI Program, in partnership with the Roosevelt County DWI Task Force, said this aims to reduce the incidence of DWI, alcoholism, alcohol abuse, underage drinking, and alcohol-related domestic violence in the community.

“We are excited to welcome this program into County operations as the DWI Program has worked creatively to reduce and prevent DWI and alcohol related offenses in Roosevelt County for many years,” said County Manager Amber Hamilton.

Roosevelt County had ten alcohol-involved Fatal and Injury Crashes in 2019, yet with 3 each in 2017 and 2018. Plus, according to ADE data for 2015-2019 Roosevelt County screened an average of 29 DWI offenders per year.