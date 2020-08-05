New Mexico starts offering rescue loans to small businesses

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State finance officials have begun accepting applications for low-interest loans that are designed to help small businesses endure the financial stress of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday the business recovery loan program is a cornerstone of the state’s response to the economic crisis.

Legislation approved in June sets aside up to $400 million in state trust funds for loans to individual businesses of up to $75,000 each.

In other news, Albuquerque zoo’s will partially reopen next week to visitors wearing face masks or other face coverings after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.