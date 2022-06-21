SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced Tuesday that the state has launched NMFormula.org, a digital platform aimed at helping families find baby formula.

According to a news release from the state, this platform gives families the chance to learn about community resources and find information during this formula shortage. This website also gives families the chance to help find where formula may be available.

The website also has information about the “NM Infant Formula Support Network” crowdsourcing Facebook page, created by the Early Childhood Education and Care Department, as well as information about the Human Milk Repository of New Mexico, which is an accredited milk bank. Families can also learn about New Mexico’s Women Infant and Children program and apply for the program through the NMFormula.org website.

“The infant formula shortage has caused worry and frustration for New Mexico families as they have sought to provide nutrition to feed their babies,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “Through NMformula.org, families can now discover available resources in their community, including local health councils, pediatricians, food pantries, and other supporting agencies to meet the nutritional needs of their infants and to ensure they thrive. We also encourage all eligible families to enroll in the New Mexico Women Infant and Children (WIC) or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to help during this shortage.”