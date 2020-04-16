New Mexico small businesses hit amid rising unemployment

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Small business owners in New Mexico are pleading with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to ease some coronavirus restrictions as federal statistics showed another spike in unemployment.

The owners pressed this week for the Democratic governor to consider modifying some restrictions after she halted nonessential business activity last month.

According to figures Thursday from the U.S. Department of Labor, 19,494 people in New Mexico applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to a revised number of 26,132 the week before.

Both are among the highest of weekly unemployment claims in state history.

Lujan Grisham on Wednesday ruled out lifting significant business restrictions.