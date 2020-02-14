New Mexico sheriff picked for US group on mental illness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (Albuquerque Journal) — The sheriff in New Mexico’s most populous county has been chosen by U.S. Attorney General William Barr to lead a mental health working group that is part of a federal effort to explore issues affecting the ability of law enforcement to reduce crime.

Bernalillo County Sheriff Manuel Gonzales tells the Albuquerque Journal that as chairman of the panel, he will work with criminal justice experts on a report for how law enforcement should work with people experiencing mental health problems.

Advocates for the mentally ill say the sheriff’s office still needs to improve the way deputies address this population.