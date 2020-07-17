New Mexico sheriff in obstruction case loses certification

ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico sheriff accused of showing up drunk to a SWAT standoff and trying to order officers away is no longer a licensed law enforcement officer in the state.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the New Mexico Law Enforcement Academy Board members voted unanimously Thursday to suspend the certification of Rio Arriba County Sheriff James Lujan.

A criminal complaint filed in March said Lujan, in plainclothes, attempted to take over the scene involving a barricaded subject in Española.

The complaint also says he smelled like alcohol and appeared to have trouble keeping his balance.