New Mexico sewage treatment plant gets odor control tech

by: Associated Press

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — More than $15 million has been spent on new odor control technology at a sewage treatment plant that serves New Mexico’s most populated area.

Officials with the Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority announced this week that the new technology brings the decades-old plant into the 21st Century.

The project is part of a 10-year, $250 million plant overhaul that’s now more than halfway complete.

The odor control system includes four low-profile aluminum covers.

Each dome is about 160 feet in diameter and designed to contain odor-causing compounds emanating from the plant’s clarifier tanks.

