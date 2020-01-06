New Mexico settles 2017 medical cannabis lawsuit for $69K

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Officials at a New Mexico event venue have agreed to settle a lawsuit with a medical cannabis producer over what type of products could be displayed at the state fair.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that Expo New Mexico officials agreed to drop a pending appeal and pay $69,600 to Ultra Health LLC to avoid further legal expenses.

Officials say the legal dispute began after Expo New Mexico told Ultra Health it could not display any paraphernalia related to cannabis use or cultivation in its 2017 State Fair booth.

Court officials say Expo New Mexico violated the medical cannabis producer’s First Amendment rights.

