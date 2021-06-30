New Mexico set to raise COVID-19 restrictions, July 1

SANTA FE — The State of New Mexico said it has met Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of vaccinating 60% of the eligible population.
State officials said all businesses across the state, effective July 1, will return to maximum capacity, and all limitations on mass gatherings are gone.
Businesses and local governments may still adopt and require additional precautions at their discretion.
State officials said New Mexicans, particularly unvaccinated New Mexicans, should be advised of the risks presented by the Delta variant and should seek out their vaccinations at vaccineNM.org immediately.
