New Mexico senators applaud $2.8B conservation bill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s two U.S. senators are applauding approval of a bipartisan bill that would double spending on a popular conservation program and devote nearly $2 billion a year to improve and maintain national parks.

Democrat Tom Udall described it as landmark legislation that will, for the first time, permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million per year.

The fund is fueled by revenues from offshore oil and gas leasing. More than $312 million has been funneled to New Mexico public lands and open spaces since it was established in 1964.

Supporters say the program is a boon to the state’s outdoor economy.