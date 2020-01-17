Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
1  of  40
Closings and Delays
Adrian ISD Booker ISD Boys Ranch ISD Bushland ISD Channing ISD Clovis Municipal Schools Darrouzett ISD Dumas ISD Farwell ISD Follett ISD Forgan Public Schools Fort Elliott ISD Goodwell ISD Grandview-Hopkins ISD Gruver ISD Guymon ISD Happy ISD Hardesty ISD Hart ISD Hartley ISD Highland Park ISD Kress ISD Lefors ISD McLean ISD Miami ISD Pampa ISD Perryton ISD Pringle-Morse ISD PSP CISD Quanah ISD Sanford-Fritch CISD Shamrock ISD Silverton ISD Spearman ISD Stratford ISD Tulia ISD Turkey-Quitaque ISD Vega ISD Wheeler ISD Wildorado ISD

New Mexico senator waiting to decide on impeachment charges

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, joined from left by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s senior U.S. senator says he intends to hear all the evidence at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before making a decision.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall was sworn in Thursday for the upcoming trial.

Udall spokesman Ned Adriance said in an email that Udall is pushing for a full and fair trial to ensure that the facts are fully uncovered.

Two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to help him politically and obstructing Congress’s probe into what happened.

Udall has been a critic of Trump on a wide range of issues. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss