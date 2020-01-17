New Mexico senator waiting to decide on impeachment charges

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., center, joined from left by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., and Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., meets with reporters as the House prepares to send the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump to the Senate, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s senior U.S. senator says he intends to hear all the evidence at the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump before making a decision.

Democratic Sen. Tom Udall was sworn in Thursday for the upcoming trial.

Udall spokesman Ned Adriance said in an email that Udall is pushing for a full and fair trial to ensure that the facts are fully uncovered.

Two articles of impeachment charge Trump with abuse of power by pressuring Ukraine to help him politically and obstructing Congress’s probe into what happened.

Udall has been a critic of Trump on a wide range of issues.