ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of U.S. Senator Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.) issued a statement Tuesday after Luján was hospitalized last week.

According to a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com, Carlos Sanchez, the chief of staff to Luján, said that on Jan. 27, Luján began experiencing dizziness and fatigue. Luján then checked himself into a hospital in Santa Fe and was eventually transferred to UNM Hospital in Alburquerque.

“Senator Luján was found to have suffered a stroke in the cerebellum, affecting his balance. As part of his treatment plan, he subsequently underwent decompressive surgery to ease swelling,” the statement read.

The statement reads that Luján continues to be cared for at UNM hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

“The Senator’s offices remain open and will continue providing constituent services to all New Mexicans without any interruption,” the statement reads. “…Senator Luján looks forward to getting back to work for the people of New Mexico. At this time, he and his family would appreciate their privacy, and ask for your continued prayers and well wishes.”