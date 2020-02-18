New Mexico Senate panel to weigh utility regulation overhaul

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposal that would reshape the administrative structure of a powerful regulatory panel that oversees New Mexico utilities and other businesses is scheduled to have its first hearing before a Senate committee Tuesday.

The House approved the bill late Sunday on a 36-34 vote, sending it to the Senate.

Supporters are pushing for the measure to be considered by the full chamber since lawmakers will adjourn Thursday.

The legislation is backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and key Democrats who are frustrated with the Public Regulation Commission’s handling of the implementation of new renewable energy law.