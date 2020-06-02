New Mexico Senate leaders look to hang on in primary

New Mexico Sen. Clemente “Memé” Sanchez, D-Grants, listens to information about a proposed bill on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, during a Senate Rules Committee in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Liberal advocacy groups are angling to unseat some of New Mexico’s longtime legislative leaders.

In Tuesday’s primary, progressive candidates are facing off with fellow Democrats who are in key Senate leaderships posts, including chamber President Mary Kay Papen of Las Cruces and finance leader John Arthur Smith of Deming.

Clemente Sanchez of Grants, George Muñoz of Gallup and Gabriel Ramos of Silver City also have challengers.

Critics say the incumbent lawmakers have resisted spending increases and watered down a House-approved version of the state’s 2019 minimum wage hike.

Democrats hold a 46-24 majority in the House and a 26-16 advantage in the Senate.