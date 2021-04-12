New Mexico senate bill aims to allow Clovis to incentivize retail

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today, on Thursday Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham signed Senate Bill 49, an amendment to the Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) that “will allow
municipalities to utilize LEDA funds to incentivize retail. Mayor Michael Morris spearheaded this effort during New Mexico’s recent legislative session, and the bill was carried in the legislature by Senator Pat Woods (R), Senator Ron Griggs (R), Senator Liz Stephanics (D), Representative Kelly Fajardo (R) and Representative Randy Crowder (R).”
“Senate Bill 49 is vital to our area to support local retail in Clovis and prevent buyer leakage into
Texas,” remarked Mayor Morris. “I would like to thank Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham and
our local delegation, including Senator Woods and Representative Crowder, for their support in
this effort. By incentivizing new retail and the expansion of existing retail under LEDA, we will
be able to expand Clovis’ economy and encourage the community to shop Clovis first.”
