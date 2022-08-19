SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions, recently announced that the state’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has been since September 2008.

According to a news release, New Mexico is reporting a state unemployment rate of 4.5%, a decrease of 0.4% from last month. Officials also said that the New Mexico unemployment rate is nearly a full percentage point lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“New Mexico’s unemployment rate is now the lowest it’s been in nearly 15 years – that’s a big deal. It’s proof positive that the work my administration has done to support and invest in New Mexico businesses, to attract exciting new companies here, and to grow key economic sectors is yielding real results that make a difference for New Mexico families,” Lujan Grisham said in the release. “We continue to see substantial job growth in nearly every sector, from hospitality and retail to construction and manufacturing. And we’re not just creating new jobs – New Mexico workers are also earning the highest average salaries ever. As we continue to expand the state’s workforce by investing in free college and workforce training, creating more opportunities than ever for New Mexico families, our state’s economy is going to continue to improve.”

For more information, visit the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ website.

