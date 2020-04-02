New Mexico sees another huge spike in unemployment claims

An empty central plaza and shopping district is shown amid a public health order that has closed down most retail stores and suspended dine-in restaurant service in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, March 27, 2020. New Mexico Cabinet Secretary for Tourism Jen Schroer says the state’s tourism industry will continue to suffer amid COVID-19 restrictions and vowed the state will do what it can to help hotels, tourist spots, and businesses recover once restrictions are lifted. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — More than 28,000 New Mexico residents have applied for unemployment benefits over 50% the amount filed the previous record week.

A U.S. Department of Labor report released Thursday said 28,182 people in the state applied for unemployment benefits last week compared to record 17,187 the week before.

That’s a 55.7% increase.

Filings for unemployment aid generally reflect the pace of layoffs.

The numbers show the widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus appears to be continuing to inflict damage to the nation’s economy.

Labor Department said more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week doubling a record high set just one week earlier.