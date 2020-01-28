New Mexico seeks new tools to intervene in opioid addiction

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is considering new funding for research into treating addiction with injectable opioids to help address long-term dependency on heroin and other opioids.

A bill from Democratic state Rep. Miguel Garcia would provide $150,000 to the University of New Mexico for a demonstration project focused on injectable opioids including pharmaceutical grade heroin or the drug hydromorphone that is routinely prescribed for pain.

Opioid and heroin use has plagued some New Mexico communities for generations.

The state has pioneered a series of policies aimed at combating opioid addiction, including becoming the first state to require law enforcement agencies to provide officers with overdose antidote kits.