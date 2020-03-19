New Mexico seeks dismissal of lawsuit on education changes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico has asked a judge to dismiss a lawsuit that resulted in a 2018 ruling that the state failed to provide a sufficient education for every student.

Attorneys for the state public education system say New Mexico has complied with the ruling by increasing education funding and revising programs designed to assist at-risk students.

The state education department did not respond to a request for comment.

A private law firm representing the state has argued the court should determine whether the state has complied with the terms of the ruling.

Attorneys for the students and their families have argued otherwise.