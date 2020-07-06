New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The hybrid reopening of New Mexico public schools will come amid a statewide nursing shortage, adding to the anxiety of parents and teachers.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports guidelines released by the New Mexico Public Education Department released last month have turned the spotlight onto school nurses.

Some schools in New Mexico are reporting a lack of nurses. New Mexico health officials reported Sunday an additional 203 coronavirus cases but no more known deaths.

That puts the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 infections at 13,256 with the death toll remaining at 513.