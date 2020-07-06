New Mexico schools opening comes amid nurse shortage

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — The hybrid reopening of New Mexico public schools will come amid a statewide nursing shortage, adding to the anxiety of parents and teachers.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports guidelines released by the New Mexico Public Education Department released last month have turned the spotlight onto school nurses.

Some schools in New Mexico are reporting a lack of nurses. New Mexico health officials reported Sunday an additional 203 coronavirus cases but no more known deaths.

That puts the statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 infections at 13,256 with the death toll remaining at 513.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss