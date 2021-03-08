New Mexico schools cleared to open at full capacity for all grades

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Public Education Secretary Ryan Stewart, Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins, and Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase held a virtual news conference on Monday, March 8 to provide updated information about expanded in-person learning.

New Mexico Public Education Department announced that all New Mexico schools can begin in-person learning with the hopes of reaching full reentry by April 5. NMPED says the timeline for reopening will still be up to school districts and school boards but they do have the expectation that all school and all kids return to in-person learning by April 5 unless a family chooses for their child to be remote only. NMPED says if any district has a significant portion of students making that choice, the PED will provide the flexibility if needed.

The NMPED also announced that all schools can begin offering New Mexico Activities Association-sponsored activities, including sports, and may resume other curricular and extracurricular activities such as band, choir, and drama. NMPED is working with the NMAA on coming up with new schedules. PED says precautions for sports include no congregating during warm-ups or breaks in play; no overnight travel, and masks required for all except when eating or drinking.

PED said choir and band will be allowed outdoors and students may not share instruments and must follow COVID-safe practices such as using cloth bell covers on wind instruments, both singers and musicians must be masked and maintain enhanced social distancing of nine feet when playing or singing in groups.

The announcement comes after the state announced that all K-12 educators, early childhood professionals, and staff are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The New Mexico Department of Health will offer vaccinations over a three-week period.

NMPED said COVID-safe practices will remain in place, including mask-wearing, frequent hand-washing, enhanced indoor air quality, and social distancing. They say schools will be encouraged to use large communal spaces and outdoor spaces to maximize social distancing, especially during meal times.

Last week, PED made the announcement that fans will be allowed to attend high school sporting events depending on their county’s color code. Counties in the Turquoise Level will allow up to 75% capacity at outdoor sporting events and up to 33% capacity for indoor sports.

Green Counties can allow up to 50% capacity for outdoor and 25% capacity for indoor sports. Red will now allow spectators. The host team’s county color will govern the spectator capacity. This is a developing story.