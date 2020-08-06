New Mexico school officially dumps Spanish conquistador name

Onate High School is pictured in Las Cruces, New Mexico, on June 17, 2020. The Las Cruces School Board voted Tuesday, July 14, 2020, to drop the name of Don Juan de Onate y Salazar from a high school in southern New Mexico after years of pressure and amid a movement to reexamine the Spanish colonial past in the American Southwest. (Nathan J. Fish/Las Cruces Sun-News via AP)

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southern New Mexico school district has blocked efforts to repeal a vote to change the name of a high school named after a brutal Spanish conquistador.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reports the Las Cruces school board did not take a vote Tuesday to annul their decision last month to drop the name of Don Juan de Oñate y Salazar from a high school.

Instead, the board voted to rename it Organ Mountain High School.

The proposal to change the name of the school comes amid a national conversation about monuments and names of institutions honoring historical figures linked to racism, slavery, and genocide.