New Mexico school districts unveil first propane buses

MORIARTY, N.M. (AP) — Three New Mexico school districts will be rolling out the state’s first propane-fueled buses in time for the upcoming school year.

Districts that serve schools in Los Lunas, Magdalena and the Moriarty area have purchased propane buses as part of a partnership with the state Public Education Department.

Officials say the 17 new buses will help cut costs since propane prices average 50% less than diesel and maintenance costs are expected to be less.

The buses also will emit less pollution. Other school districts have expressed interest.