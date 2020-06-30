New Mexico school districts make plans amid virus pandemic

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — School districts in New Mexico are preparing their plans for resuming classes in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In Las Cruces, district officials are reminding parents that all school-age children must be up to date on immunizations or have the proper exemption from the state Health Department.

The Carlsbad school district is hopeful the overall lower number of COVID-19 positive cases in the community could mean a normal school year for students.

There have been fewer than 80 cases in Eddy County.

Overall, New Mexico has reported nearly 12,000 cases since the outbreak began.