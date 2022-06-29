SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the office of New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, the state’s 48,000 retired K-12 and higher education educators can return to the classroom while keeping their retirement benefits.

The Educational Retirees Returning to Work Act (House Bill 73) was sponsored by Representatives Garratt, Figueroa, and Lane, and was signed by Grisham in March.

As described in the bill, retired teachers and college faculty that receive pension benefits from the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board can now return to teaching for an additional three years within a New Mexico public school district, college or university without losing their benefits.

Previously, retired educators who wanted to return to the classroom had to suspend their retirement or work quarter-time and earn less than $15,000, the governor’s office noted. In the new law’s return-to-work program, retirees will be able to work without limits to their salary or their hours.

In order to be eligible for the program, the governor’s office said that applicants will need to observe a 90-day layout period.

“This is a win-win for New Mexico teachers and New Mexico students, as retired educators can now go back into classrooms without losing their hard-earned retirement benefits,” said Gov. Lujan Grisham. “I thank the dedicated professionals who go back to the classroom.”

Those who wish to participate in the program will need to apply with the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board and be approved before returning to work, according to the governor’s office. The board’s offices are open to the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Santa Fe and Albuquerque, with staff available to assist applicants with questions.

Those with questions about eligibility or existing pensions were advised to visit the New Mexico Educational Retirement Board offices or contact the board by calling 866-691-2345 or emailing member.help@state.nm.us.