New Mexico sawmill struggling under revised owl ruling

MILAN, N.M. (AP) — A sawmill is struggling to keep afloat amid a monthslong court injunction that barred logging anywhere near Mexican spotted owl habitat in New Mexico’s five national forests.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports Mt. Taylor Manufacturing in Milan, New Mexico, was silenced in mid-December because of the court battle.

A federal judge imposed the ban on timber activities in September based on a 2013 lawsuit by the Santa Fe-based environmental group WildEarth Guardians that claimed the U.S. Forest Service failed to monitor the spotted owl adequately.

The bird is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act since 1993.

The business uses ponderosa pine — the trees on which the owls nest.