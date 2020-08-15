New Mexico retirement board to study investment policies

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Policies that guide pension investments for New Mexico teachers and other educational retirees would have to change if the Educational Retirement Board wants to divest in private prison companies or other individual stocks it disapproves of for social reasons.

Questions about socially responsible investments dominated Friday’s meeting as teachers’ unions and immigrant activists have called on the board to stop investing in Florida-based GEO Group and Tennessee-based CoreCivic.

Currently, investments are handled by managers as part of index funds that consist of numerous companies.

Legal and fiscal experts stressed to board members that they have a responsibility to be prudent and ensure the greatest return for retirees.