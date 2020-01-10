New Mexico rethinks sex-offender registry eluded by Epstein

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Legislators will consider changes to the state’s sex offender registration policies in response to revelations that deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein was allowed to avoid registering locally as a sex offender following a guilty plea a decade ago in Florida.

Epstein was accused of abusing young women at his New Mexico ranch before his death last year.

A Democratic state representative says he has filed a bill that would require people who are registered as sex offenders in another state or U.S. territory to also register in New Mexico if they spend 20 days in the state during a calendar year.