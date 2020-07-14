New Mexico restaurants bristle at rolling back indoor dining

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks about the uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state and her decision to hold off on opening more of the economy during a news conference at the state Capitol on Thursday, June 25, 2020. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal via AP)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s revamped public health order takes effect Monday, and some restaurant owners aren’t happy that they’ve been ordered to roll back indoor dining.

They say they’ve gone to great lengths to make their establishments safe and that the governor has offered no evidence that New Mexico’s uptick in cases has anything to do with restaurant service.

The New Mexico Restaurant Association has helped organize an online petition and a statewide protest was planned Monday.

The state has reported nearly 15,300 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began, and hospitalizations saw a steep increase in the past week.