New Mexico restaurant in sign flap gets permit suspended

KIRKLAND, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico restaurant that sparked anger for erecting a sign that blamed China for the pandemic has had its food service permit suspended.

The Farmington Daily Times reports the New Mexico Environment Department suspended the food service permit last week for the Country Family Restaurant after accusing the Kirtland, New Mexico, restaurant of violating statewide health orders.

That order prohibits indoor dining and requires workers to wear masks.

Country Family Restaurant owner Steve Jackson told The Daily Times the state has not shown any proof that indoor dining increases the spread of COVID-19.

In March, Jackson generated anger for posting a sign blaming China for the coronavirus.