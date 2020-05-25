New Mexico Republicans decry liberal PAC ad in GOP primary

In this Feb. 13, 2020, photo, GOP U.S. House candidate Claire Chase speaks to voters in Los Lunas, N.M. Chase and two other Republican hopefuls seeking the GOP nomination to challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small for a key southern New Mexico seat are hitting the airwaves early. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — Republicans in New Mexico are calling on a liberal Super PAC to pull ads that seek to favor one GOP U.S. House candidate over another.

U.S. House hopeful Yvette Herrell said Sunday she agreed with 125 Republicans who signed a letter and asked her to denounce a new commercial by the Patriot Majority PAC.

The group began airing commercials Saturday attacking candidate Claire Chase for previous critical social media posts about Trump while praising Herrell for supporting Trump’s border wall.

Critics say Democrats want Chase to lose in the GOP primary because she’d be a tougher candidate against Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small in the general election to represent New Mexico’s southern district.