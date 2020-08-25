New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump

by: Associated Press

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce, left, stands alongside GOP candidates for the state House and Senate on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a press conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Republicans introduced Wednesday a diverse slate of candidates they hope will flip the Democratic-controlled New Mexico House amid rural angry over a new red-flag gun law and uncertainty over oil prices. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A half-dozen delegates from New Mexico are attending the Republican National Convention with hopes that President Donald Trump can reverse a progressive political shift at home.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce on Sunday said Trump is well-positioned to assemble a silent majority in New Mexico by winning over people who voted in 2016 for Libertarian former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Trump lost the 2016 vote in the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton.

Trump on Monday cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election in a surprise opening day appearance at the scaled-down convention.

Pearce expects the convention to highlight Trump’s approach to civil liberties.

