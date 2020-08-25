New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A half-dozen delegates from New Mexico are attending the Republican National Convention with hopes that President Donald Trump can reverse a progressive political shift at home.
State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce on Sunday said Trump is well-positioned to assemble a silent majority in New Mexico by winning over people who voted in 2016 for Libertarian former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.
Trump lost the 2016 vote in the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton.
Trump on Monday cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election in a surprise opening day appearance at the scaled-down convention.
Pearce expects the convention to highlight Trump’s approach to civil liberties.