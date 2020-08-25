New Mexico Republican leader sees quiet support for Trump

Republican Party of New Mexico chairman Steve Pearce, left, stands alongside GOP candidates for the state House and Senate on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at a press conference in Albuquerque, N.M. Republicans introduced Wednesday a diverse slate of candidates they hope will flip the Democratic-controlled New Mexico House amid rural angry over a new red-flag gun law and uncertainty over oil prices. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A half-dozen delegates from New Mexico are attending the Republican National Convention with hopes that President Donald Trump can reverse a progressive political shift at home.

State Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce on Sunday said Trump is well-positioned to assemble a silent majority in New Mexico by winning over people who voted in 2016 for Libertarian former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson.

Trump lost the 2016 vote in the state by 8 percentage points to Hillary Clinton.

Trump on Monday cast doubt on the integrity of the fall election in a surprise opening day appearance at the scaled-down convention.

Pearce expects the convention to highlight Trump’s approach to civil liberties.