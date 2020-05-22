New Mexico reports year’s first human case of West Nile

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials say the state has its first human case of West Nile virus infection this year.

The Health Department reported Thursday that the patient is a San Juan County man in his 50s.

He’s recovering after being hospitalized.

West Nile virus is a disease transmitted by mosquitoes that can sometimes be fatal.

The state has had West Nile cases every year since the virus was introduced to New Mexico in 2003.

Last year, there were 40 cases, including four fatal cases.

In 2018, there were seven confirmed West Nile cases in the state, with one reported death.