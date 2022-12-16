SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and the state’s Department of Workforce Solutions announced Friday that the state’s unemployment rate has been reported as 4.1%.

According to a news release from Grisham’s office, this is the lowest rate New Mexico has reported since June 2008.

“Our sustained investments in economic growth and workforce development have once again brought New Mexico’s unemployment rate to a 14-year low,” Grisham said in the release. “As employment continues to increase and businesses continue to expand, New Mexico is now home to more business establishments than prior to the pandemic. And not only are we creating new jobs, but with record college enrollment and free tuition, we are supporting growing businesses by training New Mexicans for the skilled workforce of the future.”

For more information, visit the New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions’ website.