New Mexico reports 97 new coronavirus cases, 6 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico have reported six more deaths and 97 new cases of the coronavirus statewide.

Figures released by state officials pushed the death toll to 265 with the total number of cases now at 5,938.

Health officials say 1,888 of the positive COVID-19 cases have been in McKinley County with 1,344 cases in San Juan County and 1,210 cases in Bernalillo County.

Three of the six latest deaths reported were in McKinley County. Though only three of the state’s 33 counties haven’t reported any COVID-19 cases, the outbreak is most prevalent in Bernalillo County, neighboring Sandoval County and northwestern New Mexico’s McKinley and San Juan counties.