New Mexico reports 262 more COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico are reporting an additional 262 additional COVID-19 cases and two more confirmed deaths.

That increased the statewide death toll to 545 and the confirmed cases total to 15,028 as of Sunday.

The New Mexico Department of Health says 111 of the additional cases were in Bernalillo County, the state’s largest county that includes the Albuquerque metro area.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, Studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.