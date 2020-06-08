New Mexico reports 142 new coronavirus cases, 4 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials are reporting 143 new coronavirus cases with four more known deaths.

That increases the total number of cases to 8,940 and the statewide death toll to 396 as of Sunday.

More than half of the additional COVID-19 cases were reported in San Juan County (44) and McKinley County (37).

Two of the four latest known deaths occurred in San Juan County with one each in McKinley County and Bernalillo County.

McKinley County has 2,694 coronavirus cases with San Juan County at 1,966 cases and Bernalillo County at 1,592 cases.

Health officials say there are 3,307 COVID-19 cases in New Mexico in which the person has recovered.