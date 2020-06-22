New Mexico reports 136 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico are reporting 136 new coronavirus cases around the state and three more known deaths.

The increases announced Sunday raises New Mexico’s total number of cases to 10,565 and the death toll to 469.

Department of Health officials say 41 of the new cases involve state or federal inmates at the Otero County Prison Facility in southern New Mexico.

They say 30 other confirmed cases were reported in McKinley County in northwestern New Mexico.

Two women in their 50s who were McKinley County residents accounted for two of the three new deaths with the third coming out of San Juan County.

Health officials say 4,684 people who had COVID-19 in New Mexico have recovered.