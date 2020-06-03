New Mexico reports 116 new virus cases among state inmates

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico health officials have reported an additional 227 coronavirus cases, bringing the statewide total to more than 8,000.

The figures released Tuesday include 116 new cases among inmates in the custody of the New Mexico Corrections Department that are being held at a lockup in Otero County.

That comes after health officials said a day earlier that a male inmate in his 30s there had died after being infected.

The inmate had preexisting conditions. It was the first COVID-19 inmate death for the southern New Mexico facility.

The state also reported five additional deaths Tuesday, bringing the total to 367.