New Mexico reports 107 new coronavirus cases, 1 more death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Health officials in New Mexico report 107 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Sunday.

The latest numbers from the New Mexico Department of Health increase the state’s totals to 25,283 cases and 770 deaths.

Officials say 28 of the new cases were reported in Chaves County with 22 others in Bernalillo County.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.