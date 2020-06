New Mexico officials are reporting 104 new coronavirus cases and four additional deaths.

State officials reported the new tally Sunday. They said testing has now confirmed 9,723 cases.

A total of 435 New Mexico residents have died of the virus. Five counties — Bernalillo, Dona Ana, Sandoval, McKinley, and San Juan — each had more than 10 new cases.

New cases were also reported at a pair of correctional facilities.

The four new deaths involved people over 60 who had underlying health conditions.