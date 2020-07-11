New Mexico Rep. Linda Trujillo resigns amid financial woes

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state representative has resigned from the Legislature, citing financial burdens caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Democratic Rep. Linda Trujillo submitted her resignation Thursday to the secretary of state’s office after having won election to the House in 2016.

Trujillo has been working as an attorney in Albuquerque but said she had to cut back her hours by 25% because of her commitment to the Legislature.

Trujillo was set to be unopposed in the fall election.

The Santa Fe County Commission will appoint Trujillo’s immediate successor, and a Democratic Party committee will choose a nominee to replace her on the ballot.