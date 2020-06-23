New Mexico releases plan for reopening public schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s Public Education Department is outlining a path for how schools will reopen this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Under a plan made public Tuesday, the state is requiring schools to open at 50% capacity.

Students will alternate between time in the classroom and continuing with online lessons at home.

Based on regional testing data, schools could be forced to close or allowed to fully open.

Regardless of infection numbers, children and staff will be required to wear masks and large gatherings like pep rallies are to be avoided.

Officials say the goal is to move into a full school schedule as soon as safely possible.