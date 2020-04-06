New Mexico regulators push ahead as virus disaster declared

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico environmental regulators say they’re marching ahead despite a recent decision by U.S. officials to waive enforcement on a range of legally mandated federal public health and environmental protections.

Food inspections are ongoing in New Mexico as is the tracking of methane emissions and other critical work related to drinking water protections and worker safety.

More than 620 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in New Mexico and a dozen people have died.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump signed off on a federal disaster declaration for the state, freeing up federal funding to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts.