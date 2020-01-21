New Mexico regulators open hearing on PNM replacement power

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are hearing from the public as they consider plans by the state’s largest electric utility to replace the power that will be lost when the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station closes in 2022.

The hearing that began Tuesday before the Public Regulation Commission will stretch into next week, but it could be months before a decision is reached as other aspects of the case are in legal limbo.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico says the least costly option for customers involves a mix of solar, wind, natural gas and battery storage.

Some critics want the proceedings suspended, saying the utility hasn’t proposed viable alternatives beyond its preferred option.