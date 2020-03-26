New Mexico regulators give green light to solar project

New Mexico

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to a universal solar field to be built by the state’s largest electric provider.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico says the cities and businesses can make a 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output.

The utility says the arrangement will help cities and businesses meet their sustainability targets.

The 50-megawatt facility will be built on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico.

Officials say it will be the first tribally owned, utility-scale solar project in the nation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss