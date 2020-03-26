New Mexico regulators give green light to solar project

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico utility regulators have approved a program that will allow local governments and large businesses to subscribe to a universal solar field to be built by the state’s largest electric provider.

Public Service Co. of New Mexico says the cities and businesses can make a 15-year commitment to match their energy use to the solar field’s output.

The utility says the arrangement will help cities and businesses meet their sustainability targets.

The 50-megawatt facility will be built on Jicarilla Apache Nation land in northern New Mexico.

Officials say it will be the first tribally owned, utility-scale solar project in the nation.