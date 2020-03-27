New Mexico regulators getting squeezed out of state building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A powerful commission in charge of regulating utilities and other New Mexico businesses is being evicted from its state offices by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s administration.

Officials with the Public Regulation Commission say the timing is suspicious given recent legal battles between the governor and commissioners over implementation of the state’s new energy transition law.

But administration officials say they need to make room for New Mexico’s new early childhood agency and the best place is the building that has been the commission’s headquarters for years.

The property across from the state Capitol already houses child welfare offices in addition to the public meeting and hearing rooms used by the commission.