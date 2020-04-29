New Mexico regulators defer decision on solar-battery plan

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators are hearing from the public Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 as they consider plans by the state’s largest electric utility to replace the power that will be lost when the coal-fired station closes in 2022. The hearing before the Public Regulation Commission will stretch into next week, but it could be months before a decision is reached as other aspects of the case are in legal limbo. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are putting off a decision on a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to build two hybrid solar-battery storage facilities even though bids for the projects were set to expire soon.

The new units would help fill the void left when Public Service Co. of New Mexico closes its major coal-fired power plant in 2022.

A divided Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to defer any action on the hybrid units, saying they want a full examination of the other resources the utility is seeking approval for as it looks to transition to more renewable energy over the next two decades.