New Mexico regulators defer decision on solar-battery plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico regulators are putting off a decision on a proposal by the state’s largest electric provider to build two hybrid solar-battery storage facilities even though bids for the projects were set to expire soon.
The new units would help fill the void left when Public Service Co. of New Mexico closes its major coal-fired power plant in 2022.
A divided Public Regulation Commission voted 3-2 Wednesday to defer any action on the hybrid units, saying they want a full examination of the other resources the utility is seeking approval for as it looks to transition to more renewable energy over the next two decades.