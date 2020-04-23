New Mexico regulators concerned about replacement power plan

FILE – This Nov. 9, 2009, file photo shows the coal-fired San Juan Generating Station near Farmington, N.M. New Mexico regulators are hearing from the public Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 as they consider plans by the state’s largest electric utility to replace the power that will be lost when the coal-fired station closes in 2022. The hearing before the Public Regulation Commission will stretch into next week, but it could be months before a decision is reached as other aspects of the case are in legal limbo. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Replacing a coal-fired power plant that has served customers in the American Southwest for decades won’t be easy, and decisions made by New Mexico regulators will have ramifications for decades.

Members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission shared their concerns during a meeting Wednesday about the locations of the new generation stations and whether they’ll be enough to offset taxes and other revenue that will be lost with the planned closure of the San Juan Generating Station.

The commission next week will make a final decision on whether to approve a pair of hybrid solar-battery storage units.