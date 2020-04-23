New Mexico regulators concerned about replacement power plan

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Replacing a coal-fired power plant that has served customers in the American Southwest for decades won’t be easy, and decisions made by New Mexico regulators will have ramifications for decades.
Members of the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission shared their concerns during a meeting Wednesday about the locations of the new generation stations and whether they’ll be enough to offset taxes and other revenue that will be lost with the planned closure of the San Juan Generating Station.
The commission next week will make a final decision on whether to approve a pair of hybrid solar-battery storage units.