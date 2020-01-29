New Mexico recreational pot legalization passes 1st test

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A key committee has passed a Democrat-backed bill to legalize recreational marijuana businesses in all towns and counties across New Mexico.
The Senate Public Affairs Committee voted Tuesday 4-3 to move along the measure that would subsidize medical marijuana and automatically expunge many past pot convictions.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has said she supports such a proposal.
The initiative condemned as a threat to workplace and roadway safety by a coalition that includes the local Roman Catholic Church and the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.
Others like medical marijuana dispensaries and health care advocates came out in support of the measure.